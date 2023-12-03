A Griswold Christmas at The Johnson Bar - Paducah

A Griswold Christmas at The Johnson Bar, Dec. 1–28

Paducah’s Johnson Bar will transform into an immersive Christmas pop-up bar, A Griswold Christmas! The nostalgic holiday experience will feature overstated and detail-focused decorations, vintage movie and photo props, as well as “Christmas Vacation” inspired cocktails, desserts and light appetizers. Guests can also enjoy free and ticketed themed events, music and local character actors throughout the month.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3sEBxYx.