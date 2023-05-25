Abbey Road on the River
Big Four Station Park Big Four Bridge , Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130
C. Michael Stewart
Fans enjoying the 2019 Abbey Road on the River.
Abbey Road on the River will return to the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville The Beatles-inspired music festival will feature over 50 bands. Attendees can also enjoy interactive art installations, food and bar services, retail vendors and a playground and children’s area.
For more information visit arotr.com
