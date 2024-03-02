× Expand Kentucky Museum @ WKU Abound Credit Union Celebration of the Arts is coming to the Kentucky Museum from March 2 to April 12, 2024. Visit the exhibit Wednesdays-Saturdays, 9AM to 4PM. FOr more information, go to wku.edu/go/celebration

Abound Credit Union Celebration of the Arts

The Kentucky Museum presents their annual juried art exhibit, which is truly a celebration of this region’s art. Generously sponsored by Abound Credit Union, any Kentucky resident over the age of 18 and living within 65 miles of Bowling Green was eligible to enter a piece of their original artwork created within the last two years. Monetary awards are given in ten categories as well as for Best of Show, the Purchase Award, the World's Greatest Studio Tour Merit Award, and the Artworks Merit Award.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/go/celebration