The Addams Family Musical - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Addams

The Addams Family Musical

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 14-18

Dive into the captivatingly quirky world of “The Addams Family – A New Musical” this September at Spotlight Acting School in Berea, KY. This enchanting production breathes new life into the delightfully macabre family we all know and love. Through toe-tapping tunes and memorable performances by our talented young actors, you’ll experience the comedic charm, emotional depth, and dark whimsy that have made the Addams Family a beloved cultural touchstone. When Wednesday Addams falls in love with a charmingly “normal” young man, it sets off a hilariously spooky chain of events that turn the Addams Family’s world upside down. From the hauntingly beautiful set design to the whimsical costumes, every detail is meticulously crafted to transport you to the Addams’ eccentric abode. So prepare to laugh, gasp, and maybe even shed a tear as you enjoy a night of entertainment that’s anything but ordinary. It’s a show you don’t want to miss!

For more information, please visit www.thespotlightplayhouse.com