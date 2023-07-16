× Expand The Addams Family Musical The Addams Family Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story. It is every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. If that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he has never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Audition dates: Mid-May. THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org