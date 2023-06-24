Adult Prom: Red Carpet Edition - La Grange

The Gallery at Gatewood 125 E Main St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Adult Prom- Red Carpet Edition

$20 - $50 per person

It's here...PROM NIGHT for adults at The Gallery at Gatewood on Historic Main Street La Grange! This will be a night to remember (or re-remember?) Relive a memory that is more appreciated as an adult! Dig out your old prom dress/tux or buy new. This is an evening to glam out…Hollywood-style! Entertainment provided by JD Entertainment.

For more information, please call 502.460.4782 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

502.460.4782
