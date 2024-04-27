Adult Spelling Bee Competition - Madisonville

× Expand Adult Spelling Bee Competition Adult Spelling Bee Competition

Adult Spelling Bee Competition

🐝✨ Get ready to flex those brain muscles and relive the glory days of spelling victories! 📚✨ Join us for a spellbinding evening of words, laughter, and the chance to be crowned the ultimate Spelling Bee Champ! 🏆🎉

Our charismatic spelling bee hosts, Katie-Beth Gamblin & TiAnna LeGrand, will guide you through the linguistic battleground with wit and charm. Prepare for an epic battle of vowels and consonants where the words get trickier, and the competition gets fiercer! 🔠🔥

And let’s not forget about the delightful culinary experience awaiting you – fuel up with the scrumptious offerings from the legendary Red Flying Phoenix food truck. 🚚

While spelling prowess is the name of the game, style points count too! Channel your inner Dark Academia, unleash your inner college professor, or bring out that Dead Poets Society vibe. Of course, coming as you are is always welcome – the more, the merrier! 🎭👓

As if the thrill of victory and the joy of good company weren’t enough, the crowned winner will walk away with an envy-inducing prize! 🏅🌈

And guess what? This won’t be a one-time showdown – we’re planning to host Adult Spelling Bees every 3-4 months! So, get ready to defend your title, reignite the competitive spirit, and maybe discover some hidden linguistic talents along the way! 🗓️👑

Mark your calendars, dust off those dictionaries, and let the spelling games begin! 📅🐝✨ #SpellingBeeRoyalty #WordsmithWonderland #SpellBoundFun

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/adult-spelling-bee-competition/