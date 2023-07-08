Adult Workshop - Handmade Ceramic Teapot - La Grange
Mudsplats Ceramics 109 East Washington Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Mudsplats Ceramics
$75.00 per person
Mudsplats Ceramics is offering a hands-on ceramic workshop in which participants will have the opportunity to create their very own teapot from clay. Guided by an experienced instructor, participants will learn the fundamental techniques of hand-building, including pinch and slab construction, as you bring a teapot to life. Discover the art of shaping, sculpting, and joining clay, allowing creativity to flow as you personalize your teapot with unique designs and details. Whether you are a beginner or have some experience with ceramics, this workshop will provide a supportive environment for you to explore your artistic abilities and create a functional and beautiful teapot that you can cherish for years to come.
