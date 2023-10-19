The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen at Felix E Martin Jr Hall

× Expand Lightwire Theater The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare The Next Gen

Lightwire Theater Presents: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen: Aesop’s classic fable of “The Tortoise and The Hare” is continued 10 years down the road as Lightwire Theater visits Martin Hall October 19th before their residency at the Seattle Children’s Theatre begins in November. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare in a whole new kind of race; one that leaves them in dangerous territory. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. Dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and creative music make this one your family won’t want to miss!

Adults: $15, Students: $10

For more information, please visit felixmartinhall.org