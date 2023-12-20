× Expand Bonnie Knows Breast Afterglow New Parent Support Group HOLIDAY PARTY!

Join Afterglow for our HOLIDAY PARTY!

We'll have yummy snacks and drinks, and a free footprint craft!

AFTERGLOW PARENT SUPPORT & COMMUNITYAfterglow is Louisville and Southern Indiana's parent community, where new parents and babies connect, learn, play, share and find support and connection.

The Afterglow NEW PARENT group is for parents with babies 12ish months and under. This group is for the primary caregiver, which is oftentimes the birthing parent, lactating parent, or female parent. We are inclusive and supportive of all genders and family structures.

Our location is at Yoga Baum, 317 Wallace Ave #208, Louisville, KY 40207. This gorgeous, light-filled space has the best vibe and we can’t wait to share it with you!

Having a baby is incredible.But it can also be incredibly difficult.

Afterglow offers an opportunity for parents to get together and share their experiences in an inclusive, safe, non-judgmental space.

You'll find support for:

Becoming a parentLife with a newbornProcessing your birth experienceFeeding your babyReturning to workStages of developmentTransitioning to toddlerhoodParenting more than one child.....And so much more!

Follow our Facebook page to find out more information. We circle up and share our roses and thorns together. We welcome you no matter how your baby was brought earth-side, no matter how you feed your baby, diaper, or sleep your baby. All are welcome! Come as you are, there is no such thing as late! No appointment is necessary!

The first visit to an Afterglow event is always FREE! After your first visit, drop-in rates are $10 per visit. We never want cost to be a barrier to attendance. If money is tight, our scholarship fund will cover your costs with no questions asked!

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/55431/t/tickets