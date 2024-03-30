It Ain’t Just Dirt – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens It Ain’t Just Dirt – In-Person

$25 - $35 per person.

As part of our Back to Basics - Horticulture 101 series, often underappreciated and rarely examined closely enough, your soil is a bit like the foundation of your house. If it’s not in good shape, nothing you build on top of it will be worth much. Spend some time in the garden with Yew Dell horticulture staff as we dig deep and help set you up for a great season in your own garden. This workshop includes admission to Opening Day 2024. Our instructors are in high demand. Reserve your ticket now to hold your spot.

