Kentucky Shakespeare Workshops and Performance - Hopkinsville

Kentucky Shakespeare Workshops and Performance

Mon, Sep 18, 20239:30 AM Tue, Sep 19, 20239:30 AM

Kentucky Shakespeare is a non-profit, professional theatre company designated as the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. They are the largest in-school arts education and outreach provider in the commonwealth. Since 1990, they have served over one million students in all 120 Kentucky counties and beyond.

Their mission is to enrich the community by presenting accessible, professional theatre experiences that educate, inspire, and entertain people of all ages. Their vision is to use Shakespeare’s truths and the power of the arts to transform lives as Shakespeare belongs to everyone.

For this workshop and performance, the great poets of our time pair up with the greatest writer of all time. Students explore Shakespeare’s sonnets and verse alongside contemporary music to discover rhythm, poetry, and language.

Recommended Ages: Grades 9 through 12 (Workshops), Grades 4 through 12 (Public Performance)

FREE Public Performance: Mon, September 18th at 6pm at the Hopkinsville Community College’s Roundtable Park

For more information, please visit pennyroyalarts.org