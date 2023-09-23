× Expand TP Dickens 2008

ONES: The Beatles #1 Hits - Hopkinsville

Saturday, September 23, 2023

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

What happens when the number one Beatles songs of all time are played note-perfect by Canada’s most sought-after session musicians? What happens when you add five lead vocalists capable of representing the intricate vocals of the Beatles with incredible accuracy and tonal similarity? What happens when you add an orchestra to perform the strings and brass the way you heard on the records? (Not pre-recorded backtracks, the real thing!) What happens when you punctuate the live performance show with brilliant and spell-binding clips on screen?

The answer to all those questions becomes the show ONES – Beatles #1 Hits.

ONES is a commitment to the note-perfect performance of the number one Beatles songs from the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 to their break up in 1970. The cast of top musicians has paid attention to every detail, including 28 guitars and period-correct amplifiers and drums that were used on the original Beatles recordings. ONES also tells some amazing multi-media stories behind those songs in brilliant short narrations by Toronto Radio Legend, Al Joynes.

ONES is the specific collection of songs that are truly the soundtrack of one of the most exciting decades in music! ONES producer Frank Zirone reflects, “I am a lifetime fan of the Beatles and I wanted to perform a show that pays the ultimate homage to my favorite band of all time. The responses from every audience have been breathtaking, and now with a history of four years of sold-out shows in Ontario, we are opening the doors to Canada and North America where it will be my extreme honor to present ONES, the 2-hour must-see show for every Beatles fan.”

A special thanks to our LIVE Platinum sponsors Christian County Fiscal Court, the City of Hopkinsville, and Planters Bank and Gold sponsors Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Homes, HES EnergyNet, Jennie Stuart Health, Rogers Group, HWEA, Pennyrile Radiology, and Bluegrass Beverage for their support.

For more information, please visit pennyroyalarts.org