× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing Drag Daddy Productions Presents:

ALICE IN DERBYLAND! returns for a fourth year.

Join Alice as she arrives in Derbyland just in time for the most wonderful time of the year in Kentucky! With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare and the Churchill Rabbit, our princess shall face off against the evil Delta Queen and the Seersucker Cat!

Who shall reign supreme over the Pegasus Parade and DerbyLand?

Featuring the talents of Naomi Wayne, May O'Nays, Jessica Adamson, Philip Clemons, The Alexis, Valiana Doll, Evelyn Salt and Celeste Vonderschmitt, Louisville's Derby Drag Musical is back.

Written and Directed by Drag Daddy Productions Executive Producer, Tony Lewis.

“ALICE IN DERBYLAND celebrates all things Kentucky…”

– Churchill Downs Magazine

“Only a true curmudgeon would not have a good time.”

– Arts-Louisville.com

For more information, please visit dragdaddy.pro