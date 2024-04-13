All Elite Wrestling Presents: Collision & Battle of the Belts at Truist Arena

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced a doubleheader of shows for next month at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena in Highland Heights.

The company will run AEW Collision on April 13 and follow it up immediately with AEW Battle of the Belts X.

The pair of shows will mark the promotion’s debut in Truist Arena.

Collision is AEW’s weekly Saturday show, airing at 8 p.m. on TNT.

For more information, please call 859.442.2652 or visit ticketmaster.com/event/16006064D69D3C