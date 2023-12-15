All is Calm - Kentucky Opera
Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health 708 Magazine Street, Kentucky
×
All is Calm - Kentucky Opera
Written by Peter Rothstein Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach Christmas Eve 1914, a lone soldier stepped out of the trenches singing Stille Nacht. This a cappella opera, sung in English, shares the stories of soldiers along the Western Front in the spontaneous Christmas Truce of World War I. Sung in English
For more information, please visit kyopera.org/events/
Info
Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health 708 Magazine Street, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music