All is Calm - Kentucky Opera

Written by Peter Rothstein Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach Christmas Eve 1914, a lone soldier stepped out of the trenches singing Stille Nacht. This a cappella opera, sung in English, shares the stories of soldiers along the Western Front in the spontaneous Christmas Truce of World War I. Sung in English

