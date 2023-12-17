All is Calm - Kentucky Opera

Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health 708 Magazine Street, Kentucky

Written by Peter Rothstein Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach Christmas Eve 1914, a lone soldier stepped out of the trenches singing Stille Nacht. This a cappella opera, sung in English, shares the stories of soldiers along the Western Front in the spontaneous Christmas Truce of World War I. Sung in English 

