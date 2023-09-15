American Horrorplex - Louisville
to
American Horrorplex 2012 Northwestern Pkwy, Kentucky 40203
American Horrorplex - Louisville
Walk through the rusted and ramshackle gates to enter the Louisville area’s award-winning haunted attraction: The American Horrorplex! Screams fill the air as you wait your turn to explore the haunted halls, wander through a maze of maniacs, and try to escape with your mind and soul intact. Terror waits around every corner at The American Horrorplex where the cure is the disease
Sept 15 – Nov 4 2023
We are open 8 PM until 1 AM Friday and Saturday nights during the Halloween season.
For more information, please visit americanhorrorplex.com/