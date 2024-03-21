Anatomy of Gray - Woodford Theatre

× Expand Woodford Theatre Anatomy of Gray Graphic (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1 Anatomy of Gray will run two weekends - Thursday, March 14th thru Sunday, March 24th.

Anatomy of Gray

The award-winning author of The Diviners, And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson, and Crow and Weasel describes his newest play as “a children’s story for adults.” When June’s father dies, she prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray so no one will ever suffer again; the next thing she knows, there’s a tornado, and a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town’s preacher takes ill with a mysterious plague. And then the plague begins to spread. Set in Indiana during the late 1800s, Anatomy of Gray explores themes of death, loss, love and healing through a unique coming-of-age story.

Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.

Dates + Times:

Thursday, March 14 - 7:30pm

Friday, March 15 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 16 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 17 - 2pm

Thursday, March 21 - 7:30pm

Friday, March 22 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 23 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 24 - 2pm

For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production/anatomy-of-gray/