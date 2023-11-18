× Expand Anchal Team Anchal graphic for Grand Opening + Holiday Show

Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening

You're invited to experience the festive magic of Anchal's Annual Holiday Show at the Grand Opening of our first storefront! Mix, mingle, and make merry while shopping sustainable fashion, home decor, and gifts that give back.

-Shop our full collection for your holiday gifting needs

-Visit the new storefront

-Holiday refreshments

-Giveaways & more

For more information call 502.709.4377 or visit anchalproject.org