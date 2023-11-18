Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening

to

Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening

You're invited to experience the festive magic of Anchal's Annual Holiday Show at the Grand Opening of our first storefront! Mix, mingle, and make merry while shopping sustainable fashion, home decor, and gifts that give back.

-Shop our full collection for your holiday gifting needs

-Visit the new storefront

-Holiday refreshments

-Giveaways & more

For more information call 502.709.4377 or visit anchalproject.org

Info

Anchal Project 1229 South Shelby Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Markets
5027094377
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anchal 12th Annual Holiday Show + Grand Opening - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 ical