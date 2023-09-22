Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Burgoo is a stew and for more than 25 years, residents and visitors have celebrated this Kentucky culinary creation with an annual festival. Complete with food and craft vendors, carnival rides, and plenty of contests, the Burgoo Festival is one of Lawrenceburg’s signature annual events.  

For more information call 502-598-9748 or visit kentuckyburgoo.com/index.php

