Anderson Hotel Public Investigation - Lawrenceburg
Anderson Hotel Haunted House 118 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Dare to step into the eerie realm of the Anderson Hotel for a spine-chilling night of public investigations! Uncover the mysteries that linger within its haunted corridors. Real evidence, as seen on Travel Channel and TLC, awaits brave souls. Are you ready to confront the paranormal at one of the most renowned haunted locations?
All investigations are from 8PM-12AM
18+, 16 may be accompanied by parents
For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/anderson-hotel-public-investigation-2/