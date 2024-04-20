Anderson Hotel Public Investigation - Lawrenceburg

× Expand Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk Old Anderson Hotel

Anderson Hotel Public Investigation

Dare to step into the eerie realm of the Anderson Hotel for a spine-chilling night of public investigations! Uncover the mysteries that linger within its haunted corridors. Real evidence, as seen on Travel Channel and TLC, awaits brave souls. Are you ready to confront the paranormal at one of the most renowned haunted locations?

All investigations are from 8PM-12AM

18+, 16 may be accompanied by parents

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/anderson-hotel-public-investigation-2/