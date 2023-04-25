× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Animal Attraction

Animal Attraction Art Show - Gallery 104

April 25 – June 3

The Arts Association of Oldham County will once again host its popular Animal Attraction art show. Animal-themed work in any medium, functional or decorative, will be found in this exciting exhibit of the animal world. The show also features a $500 prize, the Pam Ludke Award, made possible through the generosity of the Ludke family of Oldham County. Pam, a former Gallery 104 artist, loved animals and often participated in this show. Her family will choose the recipient in her honor.

An Opening Reception will be held on- Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/