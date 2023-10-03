Ann Klem - Glass Artist at Gallery 104

× Expand Arts Assocation of Oldham County Ann Klem - Glass Artist

October 3 - October 14 from 10 am – 4 pm

A solo exhibition by glass artist Ann Klem who after a career in computers, switched gears to begin creating functional and artistic glass pieces from her Fisherville, KY studio. Her creations provide the chance to explore the fluid forms of glass and how colors react with each other. Ann is a member of the Glass Art Society, Louisville Artisans Guild, the Kentucky Craft Marketing Program, and Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen. Gallery 104 is operated by the Arts Association of Oldham County.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/