Annual Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue Yard Sale!

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

FREE admission.

Stop by the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for the Annual Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue Yard Sale! You never know what treasures you may find for you or your pet! All for a GREAT cause!

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, This & That
502.241.7088
to
