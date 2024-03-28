× Expand cs cs

Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt starts March 28th and runs through Easter Sunday. Hop on in and see what fabulous prize awaits you! We are open normal business hours at 502 Hemp and 812 Hemp on Easter Sunday as well. One egg per customer. Lots of fun and prizes waiting to be found!

For more information call 502-654-7100 or visit 502hemp.com