Appalachian Artist Festival

to

Downtown Inez Court Street, Inez, Kentucky

Appalachian Artist Festival in Inez

The festival will feature all-day live music concerts and a diverse array of Appalachian artists, including writers, painters, sketchers, photographers, storytellers, jewelry and hat makers, and various crafters. Food and beverage vendors will also be on-site.

For more information visit on Facebook: Appalachian Artist Festival

