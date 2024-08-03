Appalachian Artist Festival
Downtown Inez Court Street, Inez, Kentucky
Appalachian Artist Festival in Inez
The festival will feature all-day live music concerts and a diverse array of Appalachian artists, including writers, painters, sketchers, photographers, storytellers, jewelry and hat makers, and various crafters. Food and beverage vendors will also be on-site.
For more information visit on Facebook: Appalachian Artist Festival
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family