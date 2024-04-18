× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - Gravely November 2023 April 18 Comedy Night at Gravely

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

April's event showcases touring comics Larry Smith and Trey Eilers of Illinois,

Also featured is Louisville's Keri Costa.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311.