Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

April's event showcases touring comics Larry Smith and Trey Eilers of Illinois,

Also featured is Louisville's Keri Costa.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
