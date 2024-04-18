Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
Caravan Comedy Showcase - Gravely November 2023
April 18 Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.
April's event showcases touring comics Larry Smith and Trey Eilers of Illinois,
Also featured is Louisville's Keri Costa.
Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Comedy, Food & Drink