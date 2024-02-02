Aquila Theatre: Fahrenheit 451 at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Fahrenheit 451 Art

AQUILA THEATRE: RAY BRADBURY'S FAHRENHEIT 451

One of the most revered novels of the 20th century, “Fahrenheit 451” is Bradbury’s dystopian tale of a bleak future where literature and knowledge are on the edge of extinction. Considered a work of science fiction when first published, “Fahrenheit 451” has been debated for decades as issues of censorship, the effects of technology on society and literature, and the means by which knowledge is gained continue to be very real concerns today.

With its skill at creating innovative and modern productions of great works of literature, Aquila Theatre brings Ray Bradbury’s visionary parable of a society gone awry to new life.

Contains mature themes.

