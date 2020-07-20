Archaeology Field Institute

Join the Oldham County History Center for its annual Archaeology Field Institute at the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation site. In 2007 the Oldham County History Center began archaeological research on this site which is now recognized by the National Park Service as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. This site honors Henry Bibb and his family and is described by Bibb in his own narrative - The Life and Adventures of Henry Bibb: An American Slave. Participants work with licensed archaeologists and receive a t-shirt and book. The last day of this 5 day workshop includes a visit to the Cincinnati Freedom Center. Open to ages 13 and up. $200 per person. Scholarships available. Transportation provided to the Gatewood site and the Cincinnati Freedom Center. Registration required. For more information or to register please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com