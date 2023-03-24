Arsenic and Old Lace - Little Colonel Playhouse

× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Arsenic and Old Lace

Arsenic and Old Lace

March 24, 25, 30, 31, and April 1 Evening performance from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

March 26 and April 2 Matinee performance from 2 – 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17

A play written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Larry Chaney. Meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers; the antics of their nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the activities of the other nephew—these require no further description or amplification here. Suitable for everyone. Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/