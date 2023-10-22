Art at the Arboretum - Mahr Park

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Art at the Arboretum

Art at the Arboretum: Adult Art Class

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED/ $25 fee, Class limited to 15 people*

Join Dawn Moore at the Arboretum for a guided art class for adults. The artwork will feature an abstract 12X12 fall landscape of Lake Pee Wee. Supplies are provided as a part of the fee.

$25 fee per student. Pre-register by calling 270-584-9017 or in person at our Welcome Center. This class is limited to 15 people.

Artist: Dawn Moore

What: Art at the Arboretum Adult Class

Where: Welcome Center

When: Sunday, 10/22/23, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

For more, please visit on Facebook

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Outdoor
270.584.9017
