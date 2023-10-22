Art at the Arboretum - Mahr Park
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Art at the Arboretum: Adult Art Class
PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED/ $25 fee, Class limited to 15 people*
Join Dawn Moore at the Arboretum for a guided art class for adults. The artwork will feature an abstract 12X12 fall landscape of Lake Pee Wee. Supplies are provided as a part of the fee.
$25 fee per student. Pre-register by calling 270-584-9017 or in person at our Welcome Center. This class is limited to 15 people.
Artist: Dawn Moore
What: Art at the Arboretum Adult Class
Where: Welcome Center
When: Sunday, 10/22/23, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
For more, please visit on Facebook