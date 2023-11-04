Art Trail at Maynard Studios - Lawrenceburg

Maynard Studios 1986 Fox Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Nov 4, 2023, Saturday @ 10:00 am - 4pm

ART TRAIL!  

Maynard Studios, 1986 Fox Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, KY, United States

This event is FREE and a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in art - on any level - to see artists at work, get a glimpse into their process, and take advantage of studio sales where available. It's also a fun way to discover new favorites. Visitors create their own self-guided tour of the studio locations. Art Trail is an exciting way to celebrate Anderson County's creative community!

For more information, please visit acartsky.org/

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
