Artrageous - Boyle County Performing Arts Center

ARTRAGEOUS

Artrageous is a troupe of multi-talented Live performance artists, world-class singers, and recording artists, highly trained dancers, and audience motivators, and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico. Their high energy performance is a combination of ALL ARTS on ONE STAGE, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color.

Artists, using hands, brushes, and other objects, create visual art pieces making lines and shapes on giant canvas’ while the audience is intrigued to guess what each painting will become. Lines and brush strokes become portraits of famous icons in a matter of moments. All the while, live musicians are performing popular musical styles from pop to country to Artrageous original music with Artrageous’ powerful vocalists creating smooth harmonies.

The grand finale integrates live music, vocalists, and a trio of art creations leaving the audience on their feet dancing, singing, and clapping along.

At the end of the performance, the entire audience is invited on stage to interact with the exclusive, created just for them, Live Arts Installation. The audience can view the artworks created during the presentation and enjoy a completely unique view of the show. The audience has a chance to meet the troupe and take photos as they walk through the gallery of live art.

Learn more about Artrageous at artrageousshow.com.