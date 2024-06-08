Arts on the Green at the Maples Park & Food Truck Festival

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Arts on the Green at the Maples Park & Food Truck Festival

Plan to attend the 2024 Arts on the Green at The Maples Park happening Sat., June 8 (10-5) & Sun., June 9 (10-4) in Crestwood, KY. Over 80 national, regional and local artists displaying a variety of artwork including: photography, fiber, 3D mixed media, drawing, sculpture, metal, ceramic, jewelry, wood, and so much more! 15 Food Trucks per day provided by the Louisville Food Truck Association, along with FREE admission, parking and shuttle bus. Artist and handicap parking at the park. Public parking at Crestwood Elementary, Oldham County Schools Arts Center, and Crestwood Untied Methodist Church (after 1pm on Sunday ONLY). Emerging Artists, children’s activities, local entertainment, and adult beverage vendors. Sponsors and volunteers welcome to make this a great fine arts & crafts festival!

For more info: Helen McKinney, 2024 Arts on the Green Director, artsongreen@aaooc.org or (502) 487-0379.

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
