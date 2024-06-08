× Expand Arts Assocation of Oldham County Arts on the Green

Arts on the Green at the Maples Park & Food Truck Festival

FREE admission.

Now in its 24th successful year, Arts on the Green returns to the beautiful 22-acre Maples Park in Crestwood, KY on June 8th (10am – 5pm) & 9th (10am – 4pm). This 2-day event is enhanced with food trucks daily provided by the Louisville Food Truck Association, entertainment, children’s activities, Emerging Artists, demonstrations and adult beverages by West 6th Brewery and Wildside Winery. FREE admission & parking, shuttle buses to and from designated parking sites (Crestwood Elementary School and the Oldham County Schools Arts Center)/. Come out and see some of the most amazing local, regional and national artists displaying and selling their handcrafted items. There will be art of every shape and size – 14 categories in which artists receive prizes.

Please Contact artsongreen@aaooc.org or 502.487.0379 for more info.