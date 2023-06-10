× Expand Arts Assocation of Oldham County Arts on the Green at the Maples Park & Food Truck Festival

Arts on the Green at The Maples Park 2023 takes place on Sat., June 10 (10-4) & Sun., June 11 (11-4) in Crestwood, KY. This juried fine arts & crafts festival, hosted by the Arts Association of Oldham County, will feature 100+ national, regional and local artists displaying a variety of artwork including: photography, fiber, 3D mixed media, drawing, sculpture, metal, ceramic, jewelry, wood, and so much more! 15 Food Trucks per day provided by the Louisville Food Truck Association, along with FREE admission and parking. FREE shuttle bus to and from the park and 3 designated sites: South Oldham Middle School, South Oldham High School and Camden Station. On-site handicap parking. Live entertainment, Children’s Activities, adult beverages, and much more! Held rain or shine.

For more info contact Helen McKinney, 2023 Arts on the Green Director, at artsongreen@aaooc.org, 502.2487.0379, or aaooc.org, 502.222.3822, or execdire@aaooc.org.