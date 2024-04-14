As One - Kentucky Opera
Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health 708 Magazine Street, Kentucky
As One - Kentucky Opera
Music by Laura Kaminsky
Libretto by Mark Campbell & Kimberly Reed
Film by Kimberly Reed
With humor and empathy, As One chronicles Hannah’s inner journey as she endeavors to resolve the discord between herself and the outside world. Two singers, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano, share the part of the sole transgender protagonist Hannah in this most produced contemporary opera in the world. The three scenes trace Hannah’s struggle to measure up to expectations, her search for her identity, and finally making peace with herself and the world around her.
Sung in English
Friday, April 12 8pm
Sunday, April 14 2pm
