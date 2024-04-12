As One - Kentucky Opera

Music by Laura Kaminsky

Libretto by Mark Campbell & Kimberly Reed

Film by Kimberly Reed

With humor and empathy, As One chronicles Hannah’s inner journey as she endeavors to resolve the discord between herself and the outside world. Two singers, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano, share the part of the sole transgender protagonist Hannah in this most produced contemporary opera in the world. The three scenes trace Hannah’s struggle to measure up to expectations, her search for her identity, and finally making peace with herself and the world around her.

Sung in English

Friday, April 12 8pm

Sunday, April 14 2pm

For more information, please visit kyopera.org/events/