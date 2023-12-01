Asbury University Free Concert

Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390

Asbury University Free Concert

The Asbury University Music and English Departments welcome the public to a free concert on December 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Hughes Auditorium. The event will feature seasonal music blended with readings of poetry and prose inspired by Advent and Christmas. Special guest Mark Ridenour ’81 (assistant principal trumpet of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra) will serve as a guest soloist, playing in the orchestra, brass ensemble, and Chorale.

For more information, please visit asbury.edu 

Info

Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Concerts & Live Music
859.797.3646
Google Calendar - Asbury University Free Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Asbury University Free Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Asbury University Free Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Asbury University Free Concert - 2023-12-01 19:00:00 ical