Asbury University Free Concert

The Asbury University Music and English Departments welcome the public to a free concert on December 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Hughes Auditorium. The event will feature seasonal music blended with readings of poetry and prose inspired by Advent and Christmas. Special guest Mark Ridenour ’81 (assistant principal trumpet of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra) will serve as a guest soloist, playing in the orchestra, brass ensemble, and Chorale.

