× Expand Asbury University Asbury University Presents "The 39 Steps"

Asbury University Presents "The 39 Steps"

The 39 Steps - Suspense Meets Comedy

The 39 Steps a marvelous fast-paced, suspense comedy, retells Hitchcock's spy thriller in the style of farcical fun. Richard Hannay gets plunged into a world of 1935 espionage as he tries to save England and clear his name. Train chases, romance, and whodunnit surprises abound.

For more information, please visit asbury.edu/theatre/tickets