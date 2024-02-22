Asbury University Presents "The 39 Steps"
to
Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
×
Asbury University
Asbury University Presents "The 39 Steps"
Asbury University Presents "The 39 Steps"
The 39 Steps - Suspense Meets Comedy
The 39 Steps a marvelous fast-paced, suspense comedy, retells Hitchcock's spy thriller in the style of farcical fun. Richard Hannay gets plunged into a world of 1935 espionage as he tries to save England and clear his name. Train chases, romance, and whodunnit surprises abound.
For more information, please visit asbury.edu/theatre/tickets
Info
Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Theater & Dance