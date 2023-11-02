Asbury University Presents A Woman of No Importance

Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390

Asbury University Presents A Woman of No Importance

Asbury University’s Fall theatre production of A Woman of No Importance is the Victorian forerunner to the Barbie movie where one woman’s voice can change everything. Oscar Wilde’s prescient dramedy about power, gender, scandal, and prejudice opens November 2 at the Greathouse Theatre.

Info

Theater & Dance
859.858.3511
