Asbury University Presents A Woman of No Importance
to
Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
×
n/a
n/a
Asbury University Presents A Woman of No Importance
Asbury University’s Fall theatre production of A Woman of No Importance is the Victorian forerunner to the Barbie movie where one woman’s voice can change everything. Oscar Wilde’s prescient dramedy about power, gender, scandal, and prejudice opens November 2 at the Greathouse Theatre.
For more information, please visit asbury.edu
Info
Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Theater & Dance