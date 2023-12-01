× Expand Winter Wonderland of Lights Winter Wonderland of Lights

Ashland Festival of Trees and Trains and Winter Wonderland of Lights

The Festival of Trees and Trains is a ten-day annual holiday fundraiser that features elaborately decorated Christmas trees, on display to the public and up for bidding, to support the historic Paramount Arts Center theater in Ashland, Kentucky located within The Kentucky Wildlands. Ashland also hosts the Winter Wonderland of Lights festival for five weeks during the holiday season, which has 60 holiday displays and over 800,000 lights.

To view the full festival schedule visit winterwonderlandoflights.org/. For more info on The Kentucky Wildlands visit explorekywildlands.com.