Ashland Lexington's 2024 Vacation Bible School: Deep Dive
This amazing week of fun is completely free. At the last VBS, we had over 500 kids who participated!
Deep Dive VBS is from July 8th-12th. We will begin our Deep Dive each night at 6 pm and finish at 8:30 pm. Deep Dive VBS is located at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 W. Reynolds Road in Lexington. It's a VBS for kids, age 4 through the summer after 5th grade.
At Deep Dive VBS, your adventurers will learn about God's involvement with people in creating us, sending his own Son for us, and giving us eternal life. They'll learn all about this while enjoying songs, games, skits, crafts, and more, in an exciting underwater decorative theme.
For more information, please visit ashlandvbs.org