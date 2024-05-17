× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning AAPI Heritage Exhibition

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Exhibition

This exhibition opening on May 17 at 6:00 PM, will include artist talks as well as live art by Louisville artist Ben Wade, and musical performances by George W. Wakim and Karl Washington. Refreshments will be served.

In collaboration with Lex Get HAAPI (Heritage of Asian American & Pacific Islanders), the SkyDome Gallery will be showcasing Asian American & Pacific Islander artists during the month of May. Featured artists: Laura Hagihara, Kevin Kwon, Lakshmi Sriraman, and Ben Wade. Learn more about the artists at: https://carnegiecenterlex.org/skydome-gallery.

The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning is honored to provide engaging opportunities for cultural exchange and appreciation within the Lexington Arts Community.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org