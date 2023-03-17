Scotty McCreery at Paramount Arts Center

Scotty McCreery has just revealed his 2023 winter and spring tour plans. The Damn Strait Tour will take him through 22 cities across America, beginning next month in Oklahoma and ending next April in Maryland.

The tour is named after McCreery's hit song "Damn Strait" the fourth most-played song on country radio in 2022. The new father has a lineup of Friday and Saturday night shows on tap, with a break scheduled in early April. He says he's loving all the at-home time with his family, but is excited to hit the road again soon, too.

