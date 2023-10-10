Jelly Roll, Yelawolf & Struggle Jennings at Rupp Arena

After dominating Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks - ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 - with his single, “Son Of A Sinner,” multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll announced his Backroad Baptism Tour. The 44-city tour kicks off in July and will be live in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, October 10. Joining Jelly Roll for the Lexington show will be special guests Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings and hosted by comedian Josh Adam Meyers.

