ALL ELITE WRESTLING Saturday Collision at Rupp Arena

On Saturday August 19th, it's the can't miss event everyone is talking about. AEW: Collision invades the Rupp Arena in Lexington! Will you be there live when the Best in the World, CM Punk, makes his AEW: Collision debut in Lexington?

Tickets are on sale now!

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/