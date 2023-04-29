Toughest Monster Truck Tour at Rupp Arena

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour, will return to Rupp Arena.

“We are really looking forward to returning to Lexington, especially because this year’s event will be the Championship Weekend, where the 2023 Toughest Monster Truck Tour Indoor Champion will be determined,” said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “This year’s event will include a brand-new monster truck, never seen before in Lexington-Dozer-which is a bulldozer-themed monster truck. Some new drivers will also be featured, so stay tuned for more information on that,” she added.

Besides Dozer, the line-up will also include the dump truck-themed Dirt Crew, Tailgator, Buckshot Holeshot and Bad Habit, although the line-up is subject to change.

To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, ALL adult and child (age 2-12) tickets purchased from November 25 through December 9 will automatically be $5 OFF.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 3:00pm Saturday, April 29 and the Pit Party will take place from 12:30-2pm. Tickets are available at Rupp Arena and on-line

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/